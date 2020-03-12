|
formerly of French Hill
and Leominster Crossing
LEOMINSTER
Fernande P. "Fern" Desilets, 98, formerly of French Hill and Leominster Crossing, died Tuesday, March 10, at Sterling Village after a short illness.
Fernande was born June 3, 1921 in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, daughter of the late Eric and the late Blanche (Hebert) Desilets. The family immigrated to the United States in 1927. She worked at Great American Plastic Company, Cluet & Peabody Shirt Company and Giguere's drug store before her retirement in 1985. She was a member of Saint Cecilia's Parish.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Jeanne Roberge, Alice Vigneault, Sister Gilberte of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, Blanche Desilets, Jeannette Isabelle and Jacqueline Mills. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Roger, Fernand, Robert, Henry, Aime and Jean Jacques (Brother Michael of the Trappist Monastery).
She leaves many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Saturday, March 14, from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker Street, Leominster.
The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia's Church Renovation Fund, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020