FITCHBURG: Florabelle C. (Craft) Sullivan Scott, 97, of Fitchburg, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gardner. Mrs. Scott was born in Townsend, January 6, 1923, a daughter of Richard B. and Florabelle (Adams) Craft and was 1941 graduate of Ayer High School. She has resided in Fitchburg for sixty five years. For over 20 years Mrs. Scott worked as a claims adjudicator at the Massachusetts Division of Employment Security in Fitchburg, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed spending time at the Lunenburg Senior Center. Mrs. Scott leaves her son, Paul Sullivan of Fitchburg; her daughter, Marilyn Sullivan of Fitchburg; her sister, Ruthe Craft of Brockton as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands, Thomas Sullivan and Walter H. Scott and her sister Helen C. Wilkins of Shirley. A graveside service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, 499 Northfield Rd., Lunenburg, MA 01462 or to the charity of the donor's choice
