1/1
Florabelle C. Sullivan (Craft) Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
...of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG: Florabelle C. (Craft) Sullivan Scott, 97, of Fitchburg, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gardner. Mrs. Scott was born in Townsend, January 6, 1923, a daughter of Richard B. and Florabelle (Adams) Craft and was 1941 graduate of Ayer High School. She has resided in Fitchburg for sixty five years. For over 20 years Mrs. Scott worked as a claims adjudicator at the Massachusetts Division of Employment Security in Fitchburg, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed spending time at the Lunenburg Senior Center. Mrs. Scott leaves her son, Paul Sullivan of Fitchburg; her daughter, Marilyn Sullivan of Fitchburg; her sister, Ruthe Craft of Brockton as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands, Thomas Sullivan and Walter H. Scott and her sister Helen C. Wilkins of Shirley. A graveside service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, 499 Northfield Rd., Lunenburg, MA 01462 or to the charity of the donor's choice. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for addition in formation or to leave an online condolence.



View the online memorial for Florabelle C. (Craft) Sullivan Scott


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved