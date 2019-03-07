Florence H. (Dennis) Landry

LEOMINSTER - Florence H. (Dennis) Landry, 85, of Leominster, died March 5, 2019, at her son Paul's home, surrounded by her loving family, after an illness. She was born April 10, 1933, in Otter River, MA, daughter of the late Leo and Lorraine (Bowden) Dennis. Mrs. Landry owned and operated Landry's Fabric Store on Union Street, in Leominster for 23 years.



She is survived by two sons; Paul Landry and his significant other Lori DiManno of Leominster, Ernest Landry and his wife Suzanne of New Ipswich, NH, two brothers; Bernard Dennis and Wilfred Dennis both of Templeton, one sister; Claire Smith of Templeton, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Florence was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Landry in 2015, two sons; Donald and Daniel Landry and one sister; Blanche Petry.



LANDRY - Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2016, in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



