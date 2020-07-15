FitchburgFlorence M. "Flo" (Bent) Roberts, 88, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on July 11, 2020.Flo was born in Fitchburg on April 28, 1932, a daughter of the late Walter Bent Sr., and Helen (Tait) Bent. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School, class of 1950, where she remained heavily involved in the alumni committee throughout her life, never missing an annual class reunion.Flo was always active, and enjoyed playing tennis recreationally and participated in the YMCA women's volleyball league, which competed regionally. Flo and her husband Don enjoyed nordic and alpine skiing and frequented Vermont with friends and family over the years. Don and Flo also enjoyed summers in southern Maine, an annual family tradition that began early in their courtship. She was a lifelong member of the Beth Eden Baptist Church in West Fitchburg. For many decades, Flo worked as a secretary at the Oak Hill Country Club, until her retirement. She was beloved in her community and will be greatly missed.She is survived by her three children, Donna Roberts Fairbanks of Fitchburg, Dana Roberts and his wife, Nelda, of Maine, and Douglas Roberts of Montana; grandchildren, Lauren Smith and her husband, Marc, of New York; Jordan Roberts of Washington; and Sophia and Tait Roberts of Montana; along with several nieces and nephews.Flo was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Donald "Don" Roberts in 2014, as well as her siblings, Louise Johnson, Walter Bent, Jr., and Donald Bent.RobertsFuneral Services and Burial will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.