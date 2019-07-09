New London, NH



Florence Odelie (Manseau) Del Giudice, of New London, New Hampshire, passed away on July 3, 2019, months shy of her 90th birthday. Florence is survived by her husband, Frank P. Del Giudice, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Chiara Lolli of Leominster, Massachusetts, six children: Paul (Valerie), Claudia (Glen), Steve (Vicki), Kate (Donald), Michael (Terri) and Frank III (Kathy); 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 11 siblings and a seventh child who died during childbirth.



Florence was born on December 21, 1929, in Sanford, Maine, and lived in various cities in Massachusetts, West Virginia and North Carolina before settling in New London in 2005.



Florence's quintessential quality was her devotion to her family, characterized by kindness, personal sacrifice and unconditional love. During the last several years in particular, she provided loving care and quiet companionship to her husband, Frank, at a nursing facility in New Hampshire. In her later years, she enjoyed researching the family's genealogy, staying in touch with her far-flung family and watching her favorite TV show, Law and Order.



Florence asked for little, gave much, and will be missed by all who knew her.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 13th, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Anna's Catholic Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West Street, Leominster, MA.



To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit.www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.







View the online memorial for Florence Odelie Del Giudice Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 9, 2019