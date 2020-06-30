FITCHBURG --- Frances B. O'Loughlin, 83 years old of Fitchburg, died June 29, 2020 in her home with family.
She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, William M. O'Loughlin in 2018. She is survived by her daughters Maureen O'Loughlin and Ellen Burke, her grandchildren Samantha Diamon and Charles Millen, and her sister Joanna Lacey, and by many nieces and nephews.
All services are private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Frances B. O'Loughlin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.