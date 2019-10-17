|
Frances Celia (Centracchio) Mclaughlin 88, of Leominster, passed away peacefully on Monday October 14 at the Life Care Center in Leominster after a long illness.
Frances was born on November 9, 1930 in Winthrop, MA to her parents Nicholas and Celia (Flamia) Centracchio. She was raised in Winthrop and graduated from high school there in 1948. Fran was the middle child with two sisters. After high school she worked at several jobs in Boston. In the fall of 1951, she met John B. McLaughlin of Leominster in a Boston night club and they fell in love and married the following year on September 14, 1952 in East Boston. They picked a date in September because it would be after the baseball season was over and she should have known then what her life with him was going to be. They loved one another deeply and without question for the rest of their life's. Her beloved husband John passed on the morning of their 67th anniversary last month. Jack and Fran had seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren with one more on the way. They say that behind all great men there is a great woman, this was totally true when it came to Fran. She made it possible for Jack to do all the things that he accomplished in his lifetime. She worked behind the scenes taking care of the children, maintaining the home, fielding telephone calls for city politics and Babe Ruth Baseball to name a few. She was involved with the PTO when the children attended school.
After the youngest child started Junior High School, Fran went back to work. She eventually found a job that she enjoyed, working at the Senior Citizen Center in Leominster. She was able to go on many trips with the seniors over the years that gave her great pleasure and wonderful memories. She worked there many years until she retired in 1998. In her later years, she was able to spend some time painting, drawing and doing word and jigsaw puzzles. Baking apple pies and Holiday cookies bought joy to all the family. She always made the holidays very special for her family and guests.
The family would like to thank all the dedicated staff at Life Care Center in Leominster for the wonderful care and attention they gave our mother on her many visits there over the last few years. We always knew she was in good hands and that all her needs would be taken care of.
She is survived by her children, Noreen C. Beaulieu of Hubbardston, James F. McLaughlin and wife Anna of Fitzwilliam, NH., Michael B. McLaughlin and Brenda Albert of Westminster, Kenneth C. McLaughlin and wife Jody of Rutland, Megan A. Palmieri and husband Daniel of Princeton, sister Rose Peacock and husband David Peacock of Atkinson, N.C., her bother in-law Roy McLaughlin of Leominster, and her very dear lifelong friend Joanna Corbett of Winthrop. All her grand and great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Celia (Flamia) Centracchio, husband John B. McLaughlin, Sister Maire Adams, two sons John P. McLaughlin (2017) and Steven D. McLaughlin (2000).
A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Monday, October 21 at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, MA. The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster at 11:00 AM, October 21. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019