Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother
Lancaster
Frances E. (Shepard) Brennan, 89, died Friday May 15, at River Terrace in Lancaster. Frances was born in Springfield, Maine June 14, 1930, daughter of Ralph and Laura Shepard. She graduated from Leominster high school, she was a self employed seamstress. Frances loved knitting and crocheting and mostly spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Frances leaves her sons, Michael G. Brennan of Lancaster and Ralph G. Brennan of Westboro. One brother Byron Shepard of Wisconsin. Four grandchildren, Joshua Brennan, Sarah Streeter, Danielle Morin and Ashley Brennan. Four great-grandchildren.
Frances was predeceased by her husband George Y. Brennan and two brothers.
Brennan
Due to the restrictions of Covid 19 funeral services will be private. Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St. is assisting the family. boskfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Frances E. Brennan, 89
Great-Grandmother
Lancaster
Frances E. (Shepard) Brennan, 89, died Friday May 15, at River Terrace in Lancaster. Frances was born in Springfield, Maine June 14, 1930, daughter of Ralph and Laura Shepard. She graduated from Leominster high school, she was a self employed seamstress. Frances loved knitting and crocheting and mostly spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Frances leaves her sons, Michael G. Brennan of Lancaster and Ralph G. Brennan of Westboro. One brother Byron Shepard of Wisconsin. Four grandchildren, Joshua Brennan, Sarah Streeter, Danielle Morin and Ashley Brennan. Four great-grandchildren.
Frances was predeceased by her husband George Y. Brennan and two brothers.
Brennan
Due to the restrictions of Covid 19 funeral services will be private. Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St. is assisting the family. boskfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Frances E. Brennan, 89
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 23, 2020.