Francine M. (Leary) Anderson, loving wife and mother, passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at the age of 73.
She was born on February 28, 1947 in Danvers, MA to the late John and Marie Leary. She received her Master's Degree in Teaching from Regis College and started her career at the Bethany Hill School for the Hearing Impaired. She worked in the Lunenburg School System and ended her career at McKay School in Fitchburg as the Principal.
Francine had a passion for helping and teaching children. She enjoyed cross country skiing and spending time on Martha's Vineyard with her family. She knew the importance of family and loved hers dearly.
Francine was predeceased by her father John F. Leary, Jr., and her mother Marie T. Leary. She is survived by her husband Richard A. Anderson, her daughter Maria G. Alatalo and her husband Thomas, two grandchildren, Grace and Gunnar Alatalo; sisters, Elaine Kochis, Nancie and her husband Bob Tomaselli, Christine and her husband Daniel Toomey; brothers, John F. Leary, III and his wife Catherine and Thomas Leary, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the at in memory of Francine.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020