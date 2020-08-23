1/1
Francine T. Perla
1948 - 2020
Francine T. (Wirtz) Perla, died Monday, August 17 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with lung cancer.

Daughter of Hubert and Theresa (Massie) Wirtz, she was born in Chicoutimi, Quebec in Canada and moved to Fitchburg, MA with her family when she was four years old.

For the majority of her life, Francine performed quality control for various plastic manufacturing companies including DuPont, Mylor and White's Precision. Before her illness, she was employed at Advanced Prototype in Leominster.

Francine was a devoted Christian and spent countless hours reading the Bible and loved going to Bible study each week. She was a kind person, with a quiet demeanor and gentle soul, but maintained a quick and dry sense of humor until the very end. She enjoyed the simple joys in life – time spent with family and dear friends, reading to her grandson, homemade desserts, playing fetch with her dog and her morning prayer sessions.

Ms. Perla leaves behind her beloved sons, Nicholas A. Perla of Leominster, Tommy J. Perla Jr., his wife Melanie and grandson Thomas, all of Leominster; her best friend Betty Lynch and godson Dillan Lynch of Athol. Of her nine siblings, she is survived by three brothers: Hubert Wirtz and Peter Wirtz of Fitchburg, Lionel Wirtz and his wife Gloria of Winchendon, and one sister Andree Geiselman of New Hampshire; two brothers, John Wirtz and Louis Wirtz, and three sisters, Gisele White, Lisa Bresnahan and Madeline Wirtz predeceased her. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Calling hours will held at Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5 – 7 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 AM, in the funeral home. Burial will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg, MA. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Francine T. Perla

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
August 22, 2020
Tommy and Nicholas
I'm very sorry to hear of the passing of your mom.
She was a beautiful woman who loves you both dearly.
You now have a special angel in heaven watching over you.
Love you both very much.
Janice Perla
Family
August 22, 2020
Always Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
