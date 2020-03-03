Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map

Francis Angelo Filippone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Angelo Filippone Obituary
Leominster

Francis Angelo "Frank" Filippone, age 84, died peacefully March 2nd, 2020 at LifeCare Center in Leominster

Frank was born in Boston and grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts, attended Edward Devotional School and graduated from Brookline High School and Boston University. Frank served 4 years in the U.S. Army. He met and married his wife of 54 years, Martha Majer in 1964. He then began a long broadcasting career that started at WARE radio in Ware, MA with stops at WKVT radio in Brattleboro Vermont and WSMN radio in Nashua New Hampshire before coming to Fitchburg's WEIM AM-1280 radio (now WPKZ). There he worked in sales, and management and eventually owned the radio station for many years. Frank was a member of the Leominster Rotary where he served as President and received the Paul Harris Fellow award. He served as a director of the Chamber of Commerce. He received the Clara Barton award for his work with the American Red Cross. He received the Community Leadership Award from Fitchburg State College. Frank was a little league coach and helped start the Breakfast for the Bands fundraiser. He also raised funding for the lighting of Crocker Field. Frank enjoyed golf, sports, playing the piano, gardening and his two precious grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Martha, son James of Leominster, daughter Anne Bisbee and her husband Mark, and grandson Andrew of Brookline, NH. And granddaughter Julia Bisbee of Whitefield, NH. And by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son Francis Filippone and his brother's Anthony and Vincent Filippone.

Filippone

Calling hours will be Friday, March 6th at Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St, Leominster from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

The funeral will be private.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Francis Angelo Filippone
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -