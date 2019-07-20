Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Fitchburg, MA
Francis C. Yarnell Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Francis C. Yarnell, 66, of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital on Thursday July 18, 2019. His family was at his side.

He was born February 18, 1953 in Burlington, Vermont son of the late Clayton and Gladys (Mayo) Yarnell. He lived in Fitchburg, MA all of his life.

Francis had worked at the former Anwelt Shoe for several years. He enjoyed antique cars and was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast.

He is survived by his siblings, Steven Yarnell, Robert Yarnell, Kenneth Yarnell and Clayton Yarnell all living in Fitchburg, MA, Michael Yarnell of Atlanta Georgia, Irene and Linda Yarnell both of Fitchburg, MA, many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters' Barbara Gary and Ann Gary.

Yarnell

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 @ 10am, in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA. All are welcome to attend and are asked to meet at the gravesite. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday evening from 6 until 8pm.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., is directing.

Michael S. Alario - Director – Owner.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 20, 2019
