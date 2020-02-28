Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family of Nazareth Church
750 Union St
Leominster, MA
View Map
1952 - 2020
Francis "Frank" Contuzzi Obituary
of Leominster; 67

LEOMINSTER

Francis "Frank" Anthony Contuzzi, 67 years old, of Leominster, was called home to be with the Lord on February 25th, 2020.

He was born on September 17, 1952 in Fitchburg, son of Ralph Contuzzi and Mary (Baldarelli) Contuzzi. He is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Sutton. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Maria Contuzzi and his three daughters: Kristin Elise and her husband Leon John Van Molle of Leominster, Undrea Ortwein of Fitchburg, and Gina Lewis and her husband John of Springfield. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, step-daughters, several cousins, aunts and uncles.

Frank was always proud of his long career in law enforcement. After over 25 years of service, he retired as a Sergeant from the Worcester House of Correction. He also served for many years a part time police officer for the Lunenburg PD.

Frank enjoyed vacations in Maine and always had a love for nice cars. Above all, he appreciated the simplicity of staying home enjoying a good ice-coffee and watching a good movie.

Contuzzi

Calling hours will take place on Sunday, March 1st from 2 - 4 pm at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. His going home ceremony will take place on Monday, March 2nd at 11 am in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Bernards Cemetery, Fitchburg. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020
