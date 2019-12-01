|
Francis E. Maillet, 84 passed away on Friday, November 29 at Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster.
He was born on February 25, 1935 the youngest child of Dosithe and Emma (Gallant) Maillet.
He served our country in Korea from May 1953- 1956 in the 4 th Armored Division of the US ARMY.
He returned home to Fitchburg where he met and married his wife the late Loraine S. (O'Dea) Maillet. He worked with air condition and heating to support his family. He was a member of the Pipe Fitters union, local 537. He enjoyed taking his family fishing, camping and to Disney World. After his retirement he enjoyed golfing in the summer and traveling to Florida with his wife in the winter. Family was important to Francis as many of his family will remember family get togethers by the pool in the back yard.
He is survived by his brother, Armand Maillet of Florida, his children, Jacqueline and her husband, Earl Vaillancourt, Joel and his wife, Karen Maillet, Susan Maillet, Cheryl and her husband, Angelo Montuori, Daniel Maillet. His grandchildren, Michael Maillet, Stacy Surrette, Katelyn Moriarty, Joshua Surrette, Matthew Vaillancourt, Tyler Montuori, Kyle Maillet, Ryan Montuori and Cheyenne Montuori. His great grand grandchildren, Molly and Teagan Maillet and Connor Surrette, Gabriel Surrette, Dylan Lipke-Phelps, Aubree and Brody Early and several nieces and nephews, his brother in law, Francis Maki.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Rita Maillet, Cecile LeBlanc, Leo Maillet, Delcy Maillet.
He was a past member of the British American Club and a member of the Eastwood Club.
He will be greatly missed by all.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Thursday December 5 at St. Bernards Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery, Fitchburg.
Calling hours are from 4-7, Wednesday, December 4 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019