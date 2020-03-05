|
of Leominster, MA; 90
Francis E. "Frank" Vargo of Leominster, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born October 31, 1929, in the town of Homestead, in the state of Pennsylvania, where he lived and worked until he was inducted into the United States Arms forces in his early twenties. Frank was the son of George Vargo and Anica Furmanik, and was the youngest of nine children.
Prior to his military service in the United States Army, Frank worked in the steel manufacturing industry in Pennsylvania. During his time in the United States Army, Frank was stationed in Massachusetts in what was then the Fort Devens U.S. Army base. Soon after his arrival at Ft. Devens, Frank met and later married Theresa Montaquila, from Leominster, MA. Their marriage lasted for 66 years, and was a lifetime commitment for both of them.
Frank and Theresa had two sons that they raised in Leominster, and they remained in that city all of their lives. In his earlier married years, Frank worked as a lock fitter for the Independent Lock Company in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. After his career as a lock fitter, Frank then worked for many years in the plastics industry in Leominster. He and Theresa were lifelong members of St. Anna's church in Leominster. Frank was a deeply religious man, who personified all the best teachings and truths of his religious faith.
Frank's entire life was a remarkable expression of goodness and love. He was a devoted family man, a loving husband, and a wonderful father and grandfather. Frank was a kind and gentle soul who deeply loved his family, and he consistently gave of himself to everyone he could across his lifetime. Frank enjoyed family parties and activities, and in his younger days he loved a good polka. He was truly loved and admired by all of his close and extended family members, as well as by countless friends he made over the years.
Frank is survived by his wife, Theresa (Montaquila) Vargo of Leominster, his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Frank E. Vargo and Cindy (Pirro) Vargo of Leominster, his granddaughter and her husband, Erica (Vargo) Arsenault and Jacob Dean Arsenault of Ashburnham, MA, and his great granddaughter, Grace Arsenault. Frank's younger son, David G. Vargo, passed away in 2017.
Wake services for Frank will be held at Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster on Thursday March 5th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday March 6th, at 11:00 am at St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial with military honors will be held in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020