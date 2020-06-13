March 11, 1927 – June 10, 2020
Fitchburg
Francis James Furlong, 93, of Fitchburg, MA passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Francis, better known by those who knew and loved him as "Stub," was born in Clinton, Ma but lived most of his adult life in Fitchburg. Francis was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School class of 1945. After graduating he chose to serve his country and joined the United States Navy. Upon completing his service, Francis returned to Fitchburg where he began work as an employee of the Fitchburg Paper Company until his retirement. An avid sports enthusiast from early childhood and throughout his life, Francis followed not only professional sports but local sports as well. He was particularly fond of baseball and golf, both of which he played into his later years. Francis enjoyed summer cook-outs and time spent surrounded by family, especially at his home on Christmas Eve. He was a lifelong member of the British American Club and could be found on most afternoons visiting with his many friends and hoping for a win or two on Keno.
Francis was predeceased by his father, Francis Furlong and mother, Mary Conroy Furlong of Fitchburg; his brother John Furlong of Fitchburg; his sister Mary Calamare and husband Raymond of Fitchburg; and his brother-in-law James Busby of Danvers. He is survived by his sisters Theresa Busby of Danvers; Ruth Conner and husband Henry of Townsend; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends and family.
Furlong
A private viewing will be held at Brandon Funeral Home in Fitchburg. There will be a mass to honor and celebrate Francis' life on Tuesday, June 16th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Fitchburg. Following the service, Francis will be laid to rest at St. Bernard's Cemetery with a brief ceremony for immediate family only. In keeping with Francis' two great loves, his country and the Boston Red Sox, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Home Base, 125 Nashua Street, Ste 540, Boston, MA. 02114 or https://giving.massgeneral.org/home-base/donate/
View the online memorial for Francis "Stub" Furlong
Fitchburg
Francis James Furlong, 93, of Fitchburg, MA passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Francis, better known by those who knew and loved him as "Stub," was born in Clinton, Ma but lived most of his adult life in Fitchburg. Francis was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School class of 1945. After graduating he chose to serve his country and joined the United States Navy. Upon completing his service, Francis returned to Fitchburg where he began work as an employee of the Fitchburg Paper Company until his retirement. An avid sports enthusiast from early childhood and throughout his life, Francis followed not only professional sports but local sports as well. He was particularly fond of baseball and golf, both of which he played into his later years. Francis enjoyed summer cook-outs and time spent surrounded by family, especially at his home on Christmas Eve. He was a lifelong member of the British American Club and could be found on most afternoons visiting with his many friends and hoping for a win or two on Keno.
Francis was predeceased by his father, Francis Furlong and mother, Mary Conroy Furlong of Fitchburg; his brother John Furlong of Fitchburg; his sister Mary Calamare and husband Raymond of Fitchburg; and his brother-in-law James Busby of Danvers. He is survived by his sisters Theresa Busby of Danvers; Ruth Conner and husband Henry of Townsend; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends and family.
Furlong
A private viewing will be held at Brandon Funeral Home in Fitchburg. There will be a mass to honor and celebrate Francis' life on Tuesday, June 16th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Fitchburg. Following the service, Francis will be laid to rest at St. Bernard's Cemetery with a brief ceremony for immediate family only. In keeping with Francis' two great loves, his country and the Boston Red Sox, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Home Base, 125 Nashua Street, Ste 540, Boston, MA. 02114 or https://giving.massgeneral.org/home-base/donate/
View the online memorial for Francis "Stub" Furlong
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 13, 2020.