Francis I. "Tuck" Amory, 74, died on September, 29, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Manhattan, NY and raised in Manchester and Beverly Cove, MA, he was the son of Francis I Amory Jr. and Edith Anne Beadleston Amory.
Professor Amory graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, PA, where he was valedictorian of his class and Captain of the Tennis Team. He went on to receive his AB and MAT degrees from Harvard University and later his MS in Social Work from the Boston University School of Social Work.
A quiet warrior for social justice, Professor Amory worked for the MA Department of Youth Services at the Shirley Industrial School, the Lyman School for Boys and the Worcester Secure Treatment Unit as a Teacher, counselor and clinical director.
He later engaged in a dual career in higher education and psycotherapy. Professor Amory taught for two years at Boston State College before teaching for 35 years in the Urban Studies Department at Worcester State University. It was here that he co-founded the Master's Program in non-profit management and coordinated it for 20 years. Professor Amory also co-founded Psychological Counseling Services with Dr. Edward I. Haupt. For over forty years, he saw thousands of clients for individual, couples and family therapy. He was also a long term board member of Family Services of Central MA, First Night Worcester, Arts Worcester and the Mary Dolphin Art Gallery of Worcester State University. Professor Amory was a four season Boston Sports fan, who loved gardening, crossword puzzles, throwing parties, having heterogeneous friends, teaching and giving psycotherapy. He was also a long term member of the Worcester Bohemians.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda M. (Guyett) Amory; son, Matthew Amory; daughter, Sarah Amory Welch and her husband, Andrew; brother, David Sears Amory and his wife, Peggi; sister, Hope Amory Bachelder and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Hunter and Raine Amory and Lily and Charlotte Welch; sister-in-law, Corinne Norris and her husband, Greg; nieces, Lindsey Bachelder Graziano and Caroline Bachelder; nephews, Sam Bachelder, Jesse Amory, Mitchell and Nicholas Norris.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, on Saturday, October 26 at Worcester State University, Sheehan POD Dining Area. A celebration of life will be held later that afternoon at the Sahara Restaurant, Highland St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mary Cosgrove Dolphin Art Gallery at Worcester State University. Checks should be made payable to the Worcester State Foundation Inc. and in the memo field indicate Art Gallery - In memory of Tuck Amory. Donations may be mailed to the Division of University Advancement, Worcester State University - 486 Chandler St., Worcester, MA 01602. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden is assisting the family with arrangements. www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019