Francis J. DiConza, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 30, 2020.
Francis was born in Fitchburg on August 17, 1933, a son of the late Frank and Dorothy (Malone) DiConza. He graduated from Fitchburg High School, class of 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1955.
Upon returning home, Francis worked in the Teamsters Union as a tractor trailer driver for Molter Transportation and Yellow Freight. He also worked as a mechanic repairing and maintaining trucks for the Wachusett Potato Chip Co., until his retirement.
He loved spending time at Hampton Beach in the summer and visiting with family on Cape Cod.
He is survived by his children, David DiConza and wife Zulma of Fitchburg and Susan Clark of Leominster; grandchildren, Taylor Clark, Nicholas Gray, Christopher and Cassandra DiConza. Francis also leaves behind his two sisters, Dorothy DiConza and Margaret DiConza, both of Fitchburg; several nieces and nephews, and his former wife Claudette Cormier. Francis was predeceased by his sister Barbara DiConza and his brother Robert DiConza.
The family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to the staff of Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, his VA caregivers Tracey, Lucy, and Danielle, and especially to Agnes, his Focus Healthcare home health aide.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 5 in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 4-7pm. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 11:00am in St. Anthony di Padua Church in Fitchburg. Burial will follow in Saint Bernards Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020