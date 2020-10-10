December 21, 1933 - October 7, 2020
Leominster
Francis L. Bissonnette, 86 years old, of Leominster passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Fran was born in Leominster, to the late Arthur and Josephine Bissonnette, one of thirteen children.
He was one of the first classes to graduate from St. Cecilia's School in the 8th grade followed by 7 years at La Salette Seminary and finally receiving his high school diploma from St. Bernard's Catholic High School.
Fran was predeceased by his both his parents, his brothers Phillip, Arthur, Edward, Albert, David, and William and his sisters, Phyllis Spann and Jeanne Crawley. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Marie Anne (Normandin), his children Mark and wife Gail, Daniel, Thomas and his fiancé Nadine Kay, AnneMarie Walker and her husband Christopher, all of Leominster, Theresa Boissoneau and her husband Donald of Ashburnham, Timothy and his wife Michelle of Bolton, Christine Tocci and her husband Mark of Fitchburg. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren –Justin and his wife Kristina, Cathia and her husband Cesar, Stephen and his wife Amy, Malaina and her life partner Eric, Gabrielle and her fiancé Ryan, Elise, Justina, Stacey, Zachary and his fiancé Katherine, Lauren, Kayla and her partner Brandon, Christopher, Michael and Dane, and 10 great-grandchildren Jadyn, Hayliegh, Kassidie, Mason, Jenson, Shawn, Layla, Ezequiel, Starlette and Noah. He is also survived by his sisters Paulette Welvaert of AK, Shirley Ricker of AZ and Lori Gaetz of Princeton, MA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
As the father of seven children he worked a variety of jobs sometimes 2-3 at a time, finally retiring from Union Products in 1999. During his retirement he earned his certificate in tax preparation and ran his own business while finding pleasure in his gardening and bird watching.
Fran's greatest joy in life was his FAMILY. From Bissonnette Family Christmas parties to weddings, birthdays, and church gatherings he would relish in the time to gather with his loved ones. We will fondly remember him as our Hero, courageous and endearing, faithful and always sharing a smile with everyone he met. He would never hesitate to step in and help, offering words of encouragement, advice or himself to get the job done.
Mass of Christian Burial
Fran's Funeral will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West Street, Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday, October 12th from 9:30 - 12:15 in the funeral home prior to the funeral.
