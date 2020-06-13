FitchburgFitchburg-Francis R. "Fran" LeClair passed away at Cape Cod Hospital on Thursday June 11, 2020 at the age of 92.He was born in Fitchburg on January 18, 1928, a son of the late Leo and Genevieve (Vaillancourt) LeClair. Prior to graduating from St. Bernard's High School in 1946, where he was a standout on the baseball diamond, Fran enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country on the USS Leyte Air Craft Carrier during WWII. After returning home, Fran earned a degree from Lowell Technical Institute. He worked locally for Simon Saw and Steel before joining Raytheon where he was employed for over 35 years before retiring. Fran was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 99, Sons of Italy, Retired Men's Club, past member of the Fitchburg Skin Diver's Club. Along with his wife Gloria, Fran spent many Summers in Dennis, MA and wintered in Florida. Fran was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Gloria (Casella), his son Francis R. LeClair, Jr. as well as his brother Leo LeClair.He is remembered as the loving father of Lawrence LeClair and his wife Carmen of Fitchburg, Rayanne Consol and her husband Dan of Vestal, NY and Leslie LeClair of Sandwich. He was the devoted grandfather and great grandfather, 'Papa' to Olivia and Sophia Zeena, Nick and Grace Pepe, Matthew and Sandee Tisdale and their children Annie and Evan, Meagan and Jeff Collins and their children Caleb and Hannah. He is also survived by his brothers Ernest LeClair and wife Frieda and Bernard LeClair and wife Vicki, as well as many nieces and nephews.LeCLairCalling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday June, 14 from 4-6pm. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 15, in Saint Anthony Church in Fitchburg at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Saint Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.