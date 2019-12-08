Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo's Catholic Church
108 Main Street
Leominster, MA
September 12, 1950 - December 4, 2019

LEOMINSTER

Francis "Frank" "Rocky" Roch Gagné, 69 of Leominster, MA passed away suddenly on December 4, 2019 at home. He was born at the Lucy Helen Hospital in Fitchburg to the late René & Eva (Sauve) Gagné. He was raised in Fitchburg, MA where he attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and Notre Dame High School. He continued his education at Bentley University where he majored in accounting. He was a retired Certified Public Accountant and worked in both the public and private sector, most recently at Schonbeck & Vostok LLP.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jean Anne (Harrington) Gagné; daughter, Darcie (Gagné) and her husband Stephen Hughes of Stoughton; son, Barry Gagné & wife Allyson of Saugus; son, Peter Gagné & wife Lauren of Worcester; daughter Nicole (Camire) and her husband Michael Brown of Winchendon; brother, Roger Gagné and his wife Pauline (Raboin) of Leominster; brother, Normand Gagné and his wife Patricia (O'Sullivan) of Leominster; brother, Richard Gagné of Fitchburg; 6 grandchildren: Kyle, Austin, Kylie, Keira, Brysen and Gabriel; and several nieces and nephews.

Francis was predeceased by his brother Robert Gagné of Diamonhead, MS and his sister Pauline (Gagné) and her husband David Hurley of Leominster.

Frank was a big sports fan supporting all the "home" teams. One of his most treasured moments in sports history was when the Red Sox finally won the World Series in 2004. He also took great pleasure in watching his kids and grandkids play sports. With a bit of persuasion, he even coached Darcie's soccer team for a few seasons. He loved to go fishing whenever he could with his sons and brothers and play cribbage with them when not out on the water. He was a collector; he loved hats, crazy holiday ties and old coins. He also loved US History and had a strong thirst for learning. According to his best buddy, Brysen "he loved to make people laugh and he loved dogs" especially his beagle Izzy.

He was an active participant in St. Leo's Parish and the Leominster community. He never missed a church bazaar, fish dinner, festival, parade or fireworks display. Jean and Frank found an enjoyment for traveling where they recently made trips to Ireland, France and Disney with the family.

He was a big supporter of the Tour de Cure, a charity ride for diabetes that his kids rode in every year. He made annual contributions and traveled every year to support the ride that funded the American Diabetes Association. He was a very generous person and supported any charitable organization he could.

Gagné

Calling hours will be at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster on Tuesday, December 10 from 4-7pm. His funeral mass will be held at St. Leo's Catholic Church at 108 Main Street, Leominster on Wednesday, December 11 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the in memory of Frank.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019
