Francis Xavier LaFosse, 75
Francis Xavier LaFosse, 75, of Berkshire, NY, passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born in Fitchburg, MA on December 3, 1944 to his late parents Anna (Landry) and Edward LaFosse. Francis was also predeceased by his siblings Rita Walsh, Ronald LaFosse, Patricia Baum, and Michael LaFosse. He is survived by his children Michelle (Michael) Carnahan of FL and Jason (Michelle) LaFosse of PA; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and long-time devoted companion, Colleen Cronin-Stanley. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School.
MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, NY is assisting the family with arrangements. A graveside service will be held in the spring in the family plot in Fitchburg, MA. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020