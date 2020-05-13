Frank F. Massak
1927 - 2020
formerly of Townsend and Lunenburg

LUNENBURG

Frank F. Massak, 92, formerly of West Street, Lunenburg and Dudley Road, Townsend, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Life Care Center of Acton, Acton. Mr. Massak was born in Philadelphia, PA, October 9, 1927, a son of John and Rose ( Porcela) Massak and resided many years in Lunenburg before later moving to Townsend in 2013. He was the husband of the late Dorothy A. (Nolet) Massak who died in November 1994. He leaves his son, J. Gregory Massak of Fitchburg; his daughter in law Kimberly (Contois) Massak of Leominster and three grandchildren, Shawn Massak, Eric Massak and Kyle Massak. Mr. Massak served his country for fourteen years, during WW II and the Korean Conflict, in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his retirement from the armed forces, he worked several years at Sears before going to work at Lunenburg High School, where he spent thirty years before retiring in 1997 as the supervisor of maintenance.

Massak

Funeral services will be held privately. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.



View the online memorial for Frank F. Massak


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
