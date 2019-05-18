Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Frank J. Chaban Jr.

Frank J. Chaban Jr. Obituary
Frank J. Chaban Jr.

December 26, 1942 - May 11, 2019

Son, Brother, Husband,

Father, Grandfather

FITCHBURG - Frank J. Chaban Jr., passed away surrounded by his family after a sudden illness. He leaves his sister, Maryann Chaban, wife, Helena Chaban of 52 years, his children, Nancy Chaban, Francis Chaban, Gladys Caissey her significant other Ronny Norton, Helen Chaban, Shirley Chaban and James Chaban and his significant other Bonnie Andrews. Frank was a proud grandfather to 22 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 4.

Relatives and Friends are planning to honor and celebrate Frank's life by gathering on May 20th from 4-6 PM in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wonoosnoc Road, Fitchburg.

A private burial will occur at later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 18, 2019
