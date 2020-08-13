Lunenburg
Frank "Mr. Z" Zanghi Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at his home on August 11, 2020.
He was born on May 23, 1935 in Fitchburg, the son of the late Benedetto and Nina (Catanese) Zanghi.
Frank was a lab technician for the Borden Chemical Company for many years before retiring in 1997. He was very active in his community and a was a parishioner of St. Anna Parish, and most recently a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster. Along with spending time with family and friends, Frank enjoyed playing poker, bowling with his team in the Graniteers Bowling League of Fitchburg, one of the oldest Bowling Leagues in the country and using his IPad to keep up to date on all news and current events. He was also an avid fan of Horse Racing and the New York Giants. He was lucky enough to attend Superbowl XLII in 2008 in which the Giants beat the New England Patriots, ending their no loss season.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Ann (Andzenas) Zanghi; two sons, Frank Zanghi Jr. and his wife Julie of Holden and John and his wife Cindy of Carver; a brother, Joe and his wife Lillian of Leominster; two sisters, Emile Raymond and Rose Raffaelle both of Leominster; two sisters in law, June Evans of Fitchburg and Ellen Zanghi of Leominster; two grandchildren, Brian and Jeffrey Zanghi; two step-grandchildren, Jordan and Samantha Towle; and one nephew, Richard Evans.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Mary LeBlanc, Grace Piermarini, Benjamin Zanghi, Steven Zanghi and Samuel Zanghi.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA., with limited seating due to COVID restrictions.
Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Shirley, MA.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, MA., with Social Distancing guidelines in place.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Our Lady of the Lake Church.
