Leominster
Frank Norman, Jr. 72, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after an illness.
He leaves his daughter, Jill Reed of Leominster; two grandsons, Daniel and Charlie Reed both of Leominster; two brothers, Scot S. Norman of Leominster and William C. Norman of Boston; one sister Lorrie A. Peterson of Dublin, PA and 3 nephews and 4 nieces who fondly called him "uncle jack".
Frank was born in Fitchburg on December 17, 1947 a son of the late Frank J Sr. and Anne F. (O'Brien) Norman. He was a graduate of St. Bernard's Catholic High School and had a Maters in Accounting. He worked for Digital for many years as an accountant. He was a US. Army Vietnam veteran.
He was a member of Holy Family Church in Leominster and was a member of the choir. Frank was always singing, entertaining people and making them laugh. He loved his dogs. He enjoyed helping others as he volunteered as a meals on wheels driver and donated platelets to the red cross whenever he could.
Frank's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, 750 Union Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
There are no calling hours and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's name to , http://wish.org/
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 is assisting Frank's family with funeral arrangements.
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020