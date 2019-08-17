|
Frank Paul Del Giudice, 95, of New London, New Hampshire, died on August 10, 2019. Frank passed away just a few weeks following the death of his wife of 67 years, Florence. Frank is survived by his sister, Chiara Lolli of Leominster, Massachusetts; six children: Paul (Valerie), Claudia (Glen), Steve (Vicki), Kate (Donald), Michael (Terri) and Frank III (Kathy); 18 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a seventh child who died during childbirth.
Frank was born on May 25, 1924, in Leominster, Massachusetts, and attended public schools there, graduating from Leominster High School in 1942. Following graduation, he enrolled at Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts, majoring in Chemistry and Philosophy. Shortly thereafter, Frank was drafted into the United States Army, where he served for three years. During his military service, he attended Officer Training School at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia. Following his military service, Frank resumed his studies at Holy Cross, earning Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees in Chemistry.
Frank had a long and successful career as a chemist, first with Metal Hydrides Inc. and later with Union Carbide Corporation, where he worked for over 25 years. Over the course of his career, he was responsible for numerous U.S. Patents involving various chemical processes. In the latter stages of his career, Frank enjoyed traveling the world as a technical consultant for Union Carbide.
While Frank's career was exceptional, it was his devotion to his family that, above all else, defined his life. Frank took a very active role in his children's personal and educational development, encouraging them to share his passions for philosophy and debate, literature, classical music, and learning in all its forms - - - all the while exhibiting a sharp wit and keen sense of humor. Frank also enjoyed a number of interests and hobbies, including gardening and landscape design, cooking, playing chess and tackling New York Times crossword puzzles.
Frank will be remembered as a genuine Renaissance man whose imprint on his children and grandchildren will serve as his lasting legacy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anna's Catholic Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster, MA. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. The family will receive visitors Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
