of Ashburnham, formerly of Fitchburg
ASHBURNHAM
Frank Tagliavia, 66, of Ashburnham, formerly of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 10, 2019. Frank was born in Fitchburg, September 17, 1953, a son of the late Frank H. and Claire M. (Penzabene) Tagliavia and was a 1971 graduate of Fitchburg High School. He has resided in Ashburnham for over forty years. For the past ten years Frank has worked as a lab technician at Alpha Gary Corporation in Leominster. Prior to that he had worked at H&V Company in West Groton and at James River Paper Company in Fitchburg. An avid outdoorsman, Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking, snow plowing and especially riding his motorcycle. While at James River he served as a union steward and while at H&V he served on the safety committee. He leaves his brother, Joseph Tagliavia of Fitchburg; his sister, Carol Condon of Leominster; a nephew, Travis Condon and his wife, Ashley Robbins Condon also of Leominster; two nieces, Carmella Tagliavia, Angela Condon Clonan; a grandnephew, Tyler Clonan and several cousins.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be 2-5 PM Sunday at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Support of Central Mass, checks can be made to CSFCM, PO Box 607, Westminster, MA 01473.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019