lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 84 FITCHBURG Frank Tusia Sr. passed away on Wednesday, March 27 at Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster, MA. He was 84 years old.



Frank was born on September 29, 1934 in Fitchburg, MA the son of Frank and Antonina (Longo) Tusia. He was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg and retired from the Fitchburg Fire Department as a lieutenant after many years of service. Prior to joining the Fitchburg Fire Department, Frank also worked at P.J. Keating, as an electrician at Ruel Electric, and for the Fitchburg Parks Department. He also served his country with pride in the US Navy.



Frank was formerly a member of the St. Joseph's Club and the South End National Club. He enjoyed listening to music, playing cards, and spending time with his family.



He is predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Marianna J.E. (Johnson) Tusia who passed in 2014.



Frank is survived by his children, Carla M. and her husband, Shaun Harrington of Westminster, Cheryl Tusia of Fitchburg, Frank Tusia Jr. and his partner, Kathy Whitman of Fitchburg, Todd A. Tusia and his wife Jennifer of Upton; his brothers, Joseph Tusia of Leominster, Anthony Tessi of Fitchburg; his loving and compassionate niece, Tina Ranno of Leominster; six grandchildren, Shane, Brianna, Brendon, Tara, Hannah, and Frank; and many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Tusia was the brother of the late Dominic Tusia, James Tusia, Angela Ptak, Josephine Tusia, and Gloria Tusia. TUSIA A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA.



Calling hours are from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the funeral home.







View the online memorial for Frank Tusia Sr. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary