|
|
of Fitchburg; 88
FITCHBURG
Franklyn " Bud" J. Holroyd, Jr., 88 years old of Fitchburg, died Monday, January 20, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. He is survived by his son Franklyn J. Holroyd, III and his fiancée Crystal Morin of Gardner; grandson Matthew J. Holroyd of Gardner; stepdaughters Deborah Furlong, Karen Thibault and Renee Thibault all of Fitchburg; sister Constance Richardson of Leominster; brother Rev. David Holroyd of South Berwick, Maine; close family friends Tom and Lori Marrone and their children Dossie Marrone and Daniel Marrone; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Edward " Butch" Holroyd and Richard Holroyd, and by his close friend Dorothy Pandiscio.
Bud was born in Lunenburg on April 8, 1931, son of Franklyn J. and Ruth E. (Bennett) Holroyd, Sr., and had lived in Fitchburg most of his life. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Bud had worked in various paper mills in Fitchburg for 36 years. He had been a member Fitchburg British American Club, the Irish American Club and Amvets Post 0019 in Florida. Bud was an avid sports fan. He loved the Philadelphia Phillies and the New England Patriots.
Holroyd
Bud's funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24th at 10 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial with military honors will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from 5-7 pm in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Franklyn " Bud" J. Holroyd, Jr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020