Frederick J. Hoover, 85 passed away on Friday, August 9 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. "Joe" was born in Boston, MA on March 1, 1934 son of the late Richard and Mary Ellen Hoover. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1954.
Joe worked for many years as a Master plumber with Local 12 of Boston. He also worked for Beaudoin Bros Plumbing & Heating of Concord, MA and as the town's plumbing inspector in Stow, MA. Joe served his country in the US ARMY between 1954-56. He enjoyed spending winters in sunny Dunedin, FL and vacationing in Brewster and Sandwich on Cape Cod during the summers. He especially liked being on his sailboat, digging for quahogs, and going out for (fat free) ice cream. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Patriots and Bruins. His greatest enjoyment was getting together with family.
He is predeceased by his daughter Darlene and is survived by his wife of sixty five years, Gladys (Parks) Hoover, two sons; Douglas and his wife Sharon, Timothy and his wife Christine, two daughters; Cynthia Beaudoin & her fiance Gary, Kristina Gleason and her husband Brian, one brother; Richard Hoover, two sisters; Mary Loftus, Patricia Gibson, seven grandchildren; Brady, Nicholas, Brandon, Kelsey, Nathaniel, Shane, Shiloh and one great grandson, Declan. He is predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Wickstrom and Katherine Delaney.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 on Wednesday, August 14 in Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be at a later date.
Calling hours are from 4-7 on Tuesday, August 13 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019