Gail Audrey Syrjala passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 81 from lung cancer, with her loving husband by her side.

Gail is survived and will be missed by her husband Russell Syrjala, daughter Laura Hodgkinson - Hurlbut and son-in-law, 3 granddaughters, great granddaughter, two sisters Carol Lindberg and Ruth Wierenga and many other family members.

Her niece Kris Lindberg said "Aunt Gail was truly inspirational to so many people".

College graduate of Mt. Ida College, Gail worked as a medical secretary at Leominster Hospital, legal secretary for Atty. William Silvia and the assistant clerk of court at Leominster Court House.

Gail was an avid Red Sox and Peanuts cartoons fan, as well as a talented knitter.

A Friend of Bill's since 1974, volunteered at the Finnish Memorial Foot Race in Fitchburg, LHS football concession stands and Girl Scouts for many years.

Gail spent the majority of her life in New England (44 years in Leominster & Athol) and enjoyed the last six years in Florida.

A memorial service will be held in Boynton Beach, FL. with another service in Fitchburg MA. at the end of Spring.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020
