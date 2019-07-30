|
Garey L. Schumacher, Sr. 71 years old, of Leominster, died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Linda L. (Haley) Schumacher; daughter Anissa Harte and her husband Dan of Florida; son Garey Schumacher, Jr. and his wife Tara of Leominster; sisters Pat Sidilau and her husband Bruce of Leominster, Carol Bellenoit and her husband Steve of New York, Ellen Lourerio of Florida, Debbie Schumacher of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Linda Bailey of East Brookfield, MA; 4 grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Garey was born in Leominster on March 9, 1948, son of Norman and Betty (Culley) Schumacher and had lived in Lancaster and Leominster most of his life. He graduated from Leominster High School and had worked as a photo engraver at the Worcester Telegram for 27 years. Garey was an avid Red Sox and Patriot fan, enjoyed woodworking and was a Facebook enthusiast.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 5-7 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Followed by a memorial service at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 30, 2019