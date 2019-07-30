Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garey Schumacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garey L. Schumacher Sr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garey L. Schumacher Sr. Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Garey L. Schumacher, Sr. 71 years old, of Leominster, died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Linda L. (Haley) Schumacher; daughter Anissa Harte and her husband Dan of Florida; son Garey Schumacher, Jr. and his wife Tara of Leominster; sisters Pat Sidilau and her husband Bruce of Leominster, Carol Bellenoit and her husband Steve of New York, Ellen Lourerio of Florida, Debbie Schumacher of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Linda Bailey of East Brookfield, MA; 4 grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Garey was born in Leominster on March 9, 1948, son of Norman and Betty (Culley) Schumacher and had lived in Lancaster and Leominster most of his life. He graduated from Leominster High School and had worked as a photo engraver at the Worcester Telegram for 27 years. Garey was an avid Red Sox and Patriot fan, enjoyed woodworking and was a Facebook enthusiast.

Schumacher Sr.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 5-7 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Followed by a memorial service at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Garey L. Schumacher Sr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now