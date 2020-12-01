1/1
Garnet M. (Nelson) Ptak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garnet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Garnet M. (Nelson) Ptak, 83, passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. Garnet was born in Leominster on December 29, 1936, a daughter of the late James and Alma Nelson. She was a graduate of Saint Bernard's High School and worked for many years as a Day Care provider. Family was the most important aspect of her life, and she cherished spending time with them.

She is survived by her two children, Scott Ptak of Fitchburg and Kellie Wood and her husband Steven of Westminster; grandchildren, Heather Ptak-Dupuis, Jason Ptak, Luke Ptak, Kayla Ptak, Alex Wood, Adam Ptak; seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Garnet was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Joseph S. Ptak, Jr. in 2007; her brother James Nelson, her sister Marie Krawchuk, and her step-mother Mary Olsen.

Ptak

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Cheryl Cetrino Fish Scholarship Fund c/o Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts, 649 John Fitch Hwy, Fitchburg Ma 01420.



View the online memorial for Garnet M. (Nelson) Ptak


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved