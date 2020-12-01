FitchburgGarnet M. (Nelson) Ptak, 83, passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. Garnet was born in Leominster on December 29, 1936, a daughter of the late James and Alma Nelson. She was a graduate of Saint Bernard's High School and worked for many years as a Day Care provider. Family was the most important aspect of her life, and she cherished spending time with them.She is survived by her two children, Scott Ptak of Fitchburg and Kellie Wood and her husband Steven of Westminster; grandchildren, Heather Ptak-Dupuis, Jason Ptak, Luke Ptak, Kayla Ptak, Alex Wood, Adam Ptak; seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Garnet was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Joseph S. Ptak, Jr. in 2007; her brother James Nelson, her sister Marie Krawchuk, and her step-mother Mary Olsen.PtakFuneral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Cheryl Cetrino Fish Scholarship Fund c/o Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts, 649 John Fitch Hwy, Fitchburg Ma 01420.