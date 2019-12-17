|
Gary C. Sargent, 69, of Sterling, died December 11, 2019, in HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital, Leominster after an illness. He was born September 8, 1950, in Attleboro, MA, son of the late Harold C. and Beatrice M. (Theriault) Sargent Sr. He served in the US Army from March 1971 thru April 1973, attaining rank of PFC and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960.
Burial with Military Honors will take place Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.
