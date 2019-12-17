Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Street
Winchendon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary C. Sargent


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary C. Sargent Obituary
of Sterling; 69

Sterling

Gary C. Sargent, 69, of Sterling, died December 11, 2019, in HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital, Leominster after an illness. He was born September 8, 1950, in Attleboro, MA, son of the late Harold C. and Beatrice M. (Theriault) Sargent Sr. He served in the US Army from March 1971 thru April 1973, attaining rank of PFC and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960.

Sargent

Burial with Military Honors will take place Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Gary C. Sargent
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -