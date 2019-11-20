|
Gary D. Markham
of Leominster; 83
LEOMINSTER - Gary D. Markham, 83, passed away Monday November 18, in his home with his children at his bedside.
He was born on May 1, 1936 in Leominster the son of the late Donald and Lorett (Basque) Markham.
Mr. Markham was a graduate of Leominster High School, he attended college in Worcester and continued his education at The University of Florida were he received his bachelors degree. He was a member of The Army National Guard serving until 1964. He worked for several years for the former Foster Grant Company in Leominster as the quality control department manager, as well as in the sales division. He later worked for Rolands Business Systems locally.
Mr. Markham was pre deceased by his wife Joan (Robinson) Markham, and a daughter Tammy Newell.
He leaves his children Shawn Markham of Florida, Lori Navaroli of Sterling, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, his sisters Sherry Monahan of Leominster, and Dawn Boudreau of Plymouth, his love of over 30 years and best friend Joan Gonyea of Worcester, and several nieces and nephews.
MARKHAM - The Funeral will be held on Friday (November 22) from THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St., Leominster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St. Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster.
Calling Hours at the Funeral Home will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and on Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM.
Flowers may be sent or donations made in his memory to: VNA Hospice and Pallitive Care, 100 Trade Center, Suite G-500, Wouburn, MA 01801. See WWW. CURLEYMARCHANDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019