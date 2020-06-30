Gary Drake Hughes, 66, aka "Guido" died Friday, June 26,2020 at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, New York. He was born in Opelika, Alabama, the only child of Lt. Col. Theodore Hughes Jr. and Geraldine H. (Drake) Hughes of New York. During WW2, Colonel Hughes served in Burma with Merrill's Marauders. After a distinguished military career, Col. Hughes moved his family to Luncnburg, Mass. where Gary was raised.Gary graduated from Lunenburg High in 1972 and received an Associate Degree from Berkley School of Music in Boston in 1978. He was a talented piano player and played gigs wherever he went.In 1980, while incarcerated at M.C.I. Concord, he graduated from Atlantic Union College in Lancaster, Mass. with an Associate Degree in Aviation Science and became a licensed pilot. [ His license was eventually revoked for flying under bridges.]During his expansive life, he raced automobiles and hydroplanes, sold automobiles, was a telemarketer anti drove limo in New York City. A gregarious person, he got to meet a lot of famous and infamous people, both in and out of prison, which provided him with many entertaining anecdotes.A lifetime of alcohol and drug addiction destroyed all his relationships, his health and whatever human potential he possessed. He spent half his adult life incarcerated, and the rest of the time hustling and conning to support his habits.He truly loved animals and wildlife, educating himself about many species. At various times he adopted a beat cub, ferrets, and a wolf, "Taz" . He was the last person prosecuted in Massachusetts for "illegal possession of a ferret" before -*that law was repealed. [ Charges dismissed because Fish and Game "killed and froze the evidence to preserve it for trial".]He is survived by a former wife, Susy [Kilawaun] Hughes of Jakarta, Indonesia; a daughter, Korai Brooks and her two daughters; and a son, Marcus Hughes Perla of Fitchburg.HughesAfter cremation, he will be buried with his parents at St.Peter's Cemetery in Haverstraw, New York. No services are planned.