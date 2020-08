64, Photographer for RaytheonFitchburgGarry J. Bourgeois, 64, died at his home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after an illness.He leaves his wife of 30 years, Sandra S. (Larkin) Bourgeois; one son, Chad M. Bourgeois of Fitchburg; two daughters, Nicole R. Gabriel and her husband Andrew of Arizona, and Michelle L. Bourgeois of Gardner; His Mother, Joyce V. (Dunn) Bourgeois of Littleton; two brothers, Steven C. Bourgeois of NC and Mark Bourgeois of Pepperell; three sisters, Debbie Davis of Fitchburg, Patricia Fenton of Sterling and Bernice Nicoll of Lunenburg; 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.He was born in Waltham on March 15, 1956, a son of the late Charles J. Bourgeois. He graduated from Acton Boxbourgh High School. He worked as a photographer for Raytheon for many years. He was a member of the West Winds Club.Funeral services will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association , Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA have been entrusted with Garry's care.Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information ( www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.