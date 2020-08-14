1/
Gary J. Bourgeios
1956 - 2020
64, Photographer for Raytheon

Fitchburg

Garry J. Bourgeois, 64, died at his home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after an illness.

He leaves his wife of 30 years, Sandra S. (Larkin) Bourgeois; one son, Chad M. Bourgeois of Fitchburg; two daughters, Nicole R. Gabriel and her husband Andrew of Arizona, and Michelle L. Bourgeois of Gardner; His Mother, Joyce V. (Dunn) Bourgeois of Littleton; two brothers, Steven C. Bourgeois of NC and Mark Bourgeois of Pepperell; three sisters, Debbie Davis of Fitchburg, Patricia Fenton of Sterling and Bernice Nicoll of Lunenburg; 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was born in Waltham on March 15, 1956, a son of the late Charles J. Bourgeois. He graduated from Acton Boxbourgh High School. He worked as a photographer for Raytheon for many years. He was a member of the West Winds Club.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA have been entrusted with Garry's care.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Gary J. Bourgeios


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
