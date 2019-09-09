|
Gary J. Lisciotti, 72 years old, of Leominster, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester from injuries he received in an automobile accident a week earlier. He is survived by his sister Rita J. Calatrava of Boca Raton, FL; brothers Henry "Hank" P. Lisciotti of Leominster and Robert A. Lisciotti of Sunderland; several nieces, nephews and many good friends, who were like family to him. He was predeceased by his sister Anna M. Johns in 2005.
Gary was born in Leominster on December 17, 1946, son of Henry P. and Eugenia G. (Pollastri) Lisciotti and had lived here most of his life. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1966 and was a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran. Gary had worked for Central Carrier in Leominster for several years. He loved working in his vegetable and flower gardens and took great pride in his property. Gary enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, cooking and traveling.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-4 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a . www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 9, 2019