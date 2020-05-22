Loving Husband, Father, GrandfatherShirleyGary Sinkus, 68, was granted his Angel Wings on May 17, 2020 at River Terrace Rehab and Nursing Center. He leaves his wife Lynne Lucia, his daughter Carrie Sinkus and her family, his son Christopher Sinkus and his family, five stepchildren, two sisters Karen Hanlon and Doreen Croci, one brother Brian Sinkus, 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Gary was born April 1, 1952, son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Stepanauskas) Sinkus. Gary loved all outdoor activities, music, wood working and always up for adventures, but his greatest joy throughout life was to focus on family, that of being a father, grandfather. He always wore a smile and was ready to lend a hand. Gary was loved by all and will be missed greatly.SinkusPer Gary's wishes, there are no formal services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation