Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Columbia Tavern
28 Manning Ave.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Gary J. Trombly

Gary J. Trombly Obituary
of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG

Gary J. Trombly of Fitchburg died peacefully in his home on August 7, 2019 after battling cancer and lung disease.

He was born in Worcester MA to Garnett and Elizabeth Trombly.

Gary was a long time employee of the city of Leominster for the Leominster Housing Authority, retiring just 2 years ago.

Gary leaves his devoted wife of 23 years Michelle Trombly, her three sons, Joseph Jansens, Jonathan Jansens and his wife Chelsea and Matthew Jansens. He also leaves his five daughters, Kristi Iannacone and her husband Dean Iannacone, Kerry Pelham, Kasey Quinones and her husband Stalyn Quinones, Kolby Trombly and her husband Juan Rivera and Kayla Trombly, as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Gary is survived by his 6 siblings, JoAnn Lee Hitt, Gerard Edward Trombly, Glenn Francis Trombly, BettyAnn Leblanc, James Garnett Trombly and Patricia Marie Bicknell.

He had a great love for the beach and for his dogs including his beloved Sammy who passed away almost 6 years ago.

Trombly

There will be a Celebration Of Life on Sunday September 8, 2019 at The Columbia Tavern. 28 Manning Ave., Leominster, MA from 4pm-8pm. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019
