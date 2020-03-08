|
Gary K. Bishop, 63
WESTBOROUGH / LUNENBURG - Gary K. Bishop, 63, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus. He was the loving husband of 13 years to Linda J. (Giovannucci) Bishop. Gary was born in Worcester and raised in Lunenburg, a son of the late Sidney and Helen (Hardy) Bishop. He was a graduate of Lunenburg H.S. and attended Fitchburg State College. For most of his career Gary served the local automotive repair industry as a sales representative.
In his earlier years, Gary enjoyed racing stock cars and later, watching the races with Linda. Together they looked forward to summer trips to Hampton and Salisbury Beaches, trips to the casino and apple picking with family in the fall. Gary had a kind soul and a loving heart. He found pleasure in the beauty of nature, most especially birds and rainbows.
In addition to his wife Linda, Gary leaves several nieces, nephews and his extended family through marriage. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald and Richard.
A calling hour will be held from 12 Noon -1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A time to share and reflect will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial in North Cemetery, Lunenburg will take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, funeral assistance will be humbly accepted viaFundtheFuneralhttps://fundthefuneral.com/
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020