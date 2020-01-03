|
|
Gary Victor Walker
Gary Victor Walker, born Nov. 30, 1949 passed away on Dec. 31, 2019 in his beloved home in Campton, NH surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer several weeks earlier. Gary was a devoted father and brother, self-employed master stone mason, avid reader, and friend to all. To those who knew him, Gary was always either "groovy," "normal," or "regular" when asked how he was doing.
Gary had an unending capacity to put others first and deeply valued human rights and peace activism. His exceptional dry wit could diffuse any situation if you were on your toes enough to catch it. He frequently contributed his views to the Record Enterprise and won the Letter to the Editor Award from American Atheists, Inc. Gary led a simple, unhurried life, and valued time spent sitting by the fire with family, friends, and his best buddy Steven "Woody" Woodbury.
Gary was born in Fitchburg, MA and raised on Wyman Pond in Lakewood Park, Westminster, MA. He is predeceased by his parents Leo Emerson Walker and Aira Marietta (Seppala) Walker, and a sister Gail Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Ruth Walker of Watertown, MA and her partner Sam Scoppettone; his son, Derek Emerson Walker of Campton, NH; his former partner and mother of his children, Jane Priest Dotchin; sister, Linda Malizia and brother-in-law, Philip Malizia of Gardner, MA; brother, Robert Walker of Westminster, MA; sister, Lois Hartford of Westminster, MA; sister, Leora Jo Wharton and brother-in-law, Richard Wharton of Gilsum, NH; former brothers-in-law Peter Williams and William Wintturi of Westminster, MA and Lee Hartford of Haverhill, MA; nieces Melissa Wintturi and Roslyn Donahue; grand-niece Rileigh Hartford; nephews Erik Wintturi, Ben Hartford, and Luke Malizia; and grand-nephews Michael and Timothy Donahue.
A celebration of life will be held at the Sunset Grill in Campton, NH on Monday, Jan 6th from 5 to 7 pm.
"Carry on," Gary.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020