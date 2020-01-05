|
George A. Crisci
George A. Crisci, 75, died Wednesday, January 1st at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester, MA after a short illness. He was born April 2nd 1944 in the Bronx, NY, the son of Victor E. Crisci and Agnes (Frole) Crisci. He moved to Leominster, MA as a child and later lived in the Bronx, NY and Durbin, South Africa before settling in Hopkinton, MA. George was an active member of Montgomery Lodge, Aleppo Shrine and active member of the Woodville Rod and Gun Club in Hopkinton, MA. George loved the company of his family and friends and all who knew him were welcomed to spend time with him at his home on Lake Maspenock.
George is survived his wife of 38 years, Julie (Grebowicz) Crisci, son John A. Crisci of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, Daughter Arlene Bovee of Buford, Georgia, 4 brothers Danny Crisci, and David Crisci of Leominster, MA, Wayne Aho, and William Aho, of Fitchburg, MA, 5 sisters, Susan Doiron and Sharon Aho of Fitchburg, MA, Nancy Samrow of Metairie, Louisiana, Virginia Elliott in Germany, and Melanie Patterson of Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire and 5 grandchildren Katelynn Crisci, Kurtis Crisci and Kyle Crisci of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, and Laura Bovee and Danielle Bovee of Buford, Georga and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by a son, Steven M. Crisci, and his Father, Victor E. Crisci, his mother, Agnes (Frole) Aho, and his brother Victor E. Crisci of Key West, Florida.
In place of a traditional funeral, A celebration of George's life will be arranged in May or June.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020