of Fitchburg, MA; 85 Fitchburg George C. Peterson, 85 of Fitchburg, MA passed away Friday evening in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital after a long illness. His family was at his side.



He was born April 9, 1934 in Greenwich , New York son of Valfred and Grace (Chambers) Peterson and was raised in Greenwich where he attended and graduated from Greenwich High School. He has lived in Fitchburg since 1958.



George served in the U S Army during the Vietnam War, Navy Reserves from 1951 until 1956 , The U. S. Army Security Agency at Fort Devens from 1956 until 1959 and also the Air Force Reserves from 1960 until 1964, and was honorably discharged.



George had worked over fifteen years at the I C Credit Union in Fitchburg in a variety of positions. He retired in 1996. He enjoyed wood working and doing home repairs. He always looked forward to taking daily rides in the countryside to view nature at its best. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nora (Pearson) Peterson, his son Mark and his wife Liza (Lemoine) Peterson and granddaughters Brittany and Olivia. He was predeceased by his sister Constance Rossley of Florida and his brother William Peterson of Greenwich, New York. Private Funeral services, at the request of his family, with Military Honors will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 in Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon, MA. There are no calling hours. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario, Director – Owner.







