George E. Boyer

TOWNSEND - George E. Boyer, 65, of Townsend, formerly of Warren, Pennsylvania, died Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.



George was born in Warren, Pennsylvania, May 23, 1953, a son of George E. and Rachael (Brown) Boyer Sr. and grew up Warren. He has resided in Townsend for thirty five years.



For many years George owned and operated B & G Clock Repair in Townsend. He had previously worked as an engineer at Digital Equipment Corporation.



He leaves his wife of 13 years, Ginja (Mueller) Piper- Boyer; a son, Brian Boyer and his wife, Lynn of Amherst, NH; a stepson, Michael Piper and his wife Jennifer of Townsend; a stepdaughter, Jaymie Piper of West Medway; a brother and sister-in-law, Fredrick and Sandy Boyer of St. Petersburg, FL; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Dennis MacDonald of Ohio, Debbie and Larry Newland of Florida; five grandchildren, Richard Piper, Mathew Piper, Owen Boyer, Dylan Boyer and Greyson Boyer.



In 1999 he was predeceased by his daughter, Amy Boyer of Nashua, NH.



George enjoyed fishing, hunting and throwing horseshoes.



BOYER - George's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7PM Friday February 8, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information.



A Celebration of George's Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Townsend Fire/EMS, 13 Elm Street, Townsend, MA 01469. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary