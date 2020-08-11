1/1
George E. Michaud III
Fitchburg

George E Michaud III, 61, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 with his family by his side. George was born in Fitchburg on November 28, 1958, a son of the late Dorothy E (Martin) and George E Michaud Jr.

George graduated from St Bernard's Central Catholic High School. He went on to work for the former Foster Grant and retired from Chem Design.

George enjoyed hunting and spending time at his log cabin in Maine. He also enjoyed old movies, The Three Stooges and listening to Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney.

He is survived by his brother James Michaud and wife Mirja of Fitchburg; Nieces Marcy Michaud and Melissa Michaud of Fitchburg, Michelle Green of Connecticut; Nephews Todd Michaud and Shaun Fontaine of Fitchburg, Ronald Green of Connecticut; Great Nephews Joseph Michaud, Travis Michaud, Matthias Ramos, Issac Ramos, Michael Saladini and Great Niece Emma Ramos.

George was predeceased by his brother Michael Michaud in 2006.

Michaud

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or Aspca.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
