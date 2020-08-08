Daytona BeachDaytona Beach, Florida-George Peter Keaveny, formerly of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Fitchburg and Winchendon, Massachusetts, died at the Emery Bennett State Veterans Home on July 30, 2020.He was born on March 14, 1944, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the son of the late Pauline (Daniels) and Bernard M. Keaveny. He attended Fitchburg High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1964 to 1966.He worked at Pace Industries in Townsend, Massachusetts, and retired from General Electric in Fitchburg. He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, and traveling. He was a member of the American Legion Post 193 and of the Disabled American Veterans.He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Kimberly Keaveny of Nashville, Tennessee; his daughter, Jessica Keaveny of Milford, New Hampshire; four grandchildren; the mother of his children, Barbara Keaveny of Milford, New Hampshire; his brother, Daniel Keaveny of Peterborough, New Hampshire; five sisters, Judith and Patricia of Florida; Cathy and Nancy of Idaho; Paula of Massachusetts; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Bernard in 2014 and an infant sister.Memorial gifts may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Victims of Agent Orange, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.Jellison Funeral Home, Peterborough, assisted with the funeral arrangements.A private prayer service was held at Jellison Funeral Home with Father Michael Taylor of Divine Mercy Parish. Burial, with full military honors, was at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon, Massachusetts. Pall bearers were James Keaveny, Daniel Keaveny, David Keaveny, and James McWilliams.