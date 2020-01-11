Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Skelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Skelton


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Skelton Obituary
79, Member of the ARC

Fitchburg-George Skelton, 79, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a sudden illness.

He was born in Concord, MA on August 24, 1940, a son of the late George Hartwell and Alma Stubbs (Peterson) Skelton. He was an active member of the ARC of Opportunity for many years.

He leaves his longtime guardians and friends. Bernard and Ruthie Nicholson of Fitchburg, with whom he lived with for over 20 years.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St., Fitchburg, MA

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George's name to the ARC of Opportunity, 564 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420

.



View the online memorial for George Skelton
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bosk Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -