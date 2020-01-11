|
|
79, Member of the ARC
Fitchburg-George Skelton, 79, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a sudden illness.
He was born in Concord, MA on August 24, 1940, a son of the late George Hartwell and Alma Stubbs (Peterson) Skelton. He was an active member of the ARC of Opportunity for many years.
He leaves his longtime guardians and friends. Bernard and Ruthie Nicholson of Fitchburg, with whom he lived with for over 20 years.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St., Fitchburg, MA
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George's name to the ARC of Opportunity, 564 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420
.
View the online memorial for George Skelton
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 11, 2020