formerly of Westminster; 82
FITCHBURG
George T. Caron, 82, of Fitchburg, formerly of Westminster, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at UMass – Memorial Medical Center Worcester following an illness.
Mr. Caron was born in Fitchburg, April 2, 1937 a son of Theodore M. and Yolanda M. (Russo) Caron and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. He and his family resided in Westminster for 25 years before he returned to Fitchburg in 1989.
Mr. Caron worked as an electrician at Montague Machine Company in Turners Falls, retiring in 2010. Previously, he had worked in a similar capacity at Fitchburg Foundry and Foster Grant Company in Leominster.
He was a member of the Leominster Art Association and St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his yard, and was a fan of the Boston sports teams. He was a wonderful man and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
He leaves his son, Kevin G. Caron, of Hubbardston; three daughters, Debra A. Ringquist and her husband, Robert, of Athol, Linda J. Banville and her husband, Stephen, of Templeton, Diane M. Caron- Smith, and her husband, Steven of Colorado; his brother, Joseph Caron of NC; three sisters, Gloria Foss of NC, Claire Caron of Fitchburg, Mary Godin of AZ; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In 2003 he was predeceased by his longtime companion and love of his life, Pamela Collins. He was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Caron, of Oregon.
Caron
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at day and time to be announced in the summer of 2020. There are no calling hours.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020